Sia is getting candid about experiencing extreme lows amid a gut-wrenching divorce. The songstress split from her first husband, Erik Anders Lang, in 2016 after two years of marriage.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she says in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “There was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

The 47-year-old artist is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, Reasonable Woman, her first full-length offering in eight years. In her new interview, she shares that it’s comprised of songs she’s been writing “here and there” over the “last six, seven years.”

“Finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” she continues. “I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones, because I don’t really… I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we’ve got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones.”

Filmmaker Erik Anders Lang (L) and singer-songwriter Sia — Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Chopard

Reasonable Woman is set to be released in Spring 2024, but for now, Sia is giving fans a taste of what to expect by dropping a new single, “Gimme Love.” In the cover art, she appears to be snuggling with baby pigs while putting her “don’t think” hand tattoo on display. It’s her first new song since 2021.

“You don’t wanna dance with me / But, babe, that’s what I need / Please now, just this once / Dance, babe, dance, baby,” she sings on the Jesse Shatkin-produced track. “You don’t wanna sing with me / But, babe, that’s what I need / Please, now, just this once.”

On the chorus, she repeats, “I don’t ask for much / Gimme love, gimme love, gimme love, baby.”

The second verse, she doubles down: “You don’t wanna fight for me / But, babe, that’s what I need / Please now, just this once.”

Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, has found love again in recent years, as she quietly remarried in an intimate Italian ceremony with Dan Bernard in May. The Australian-born superstar and her beau reportedly invited less than a handful of guests to the event, with only six attendees present including the bride and groom.

The “Unstoppable” singer has kept her personal life closely guarded and it’s unclear exactly how long she and Bernard have been an item. The couple was photographed, wearing masks over their faces, at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre in December 2021.

Sia and Dan Bernard — Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock