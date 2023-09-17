Following the Sunday Times‘ bombshell exposé, in which several women shared their allegations of being sexually assaulted by Russell Brand, Britain’s Channel 4 went even further with a broadcast on its “Dispatches” documentary series, “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight”.

In the documentary, aired Saturday night in the U.K. five women — all of whom concealed their identities — spoke out about the alleged abuse they’d experience from the British comedian, who had previously denied all allegations and insisted all his sexual liaisons had been completely consensual.

“For more than a year, Channel 4 ‘Dispatches’, The Times and Sunday Times have been investigating Russell Brand’s treatment of women,” said a promo for the broadcast, posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The allegations include rape, sexual assault, and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour.”

In the clip, the accusations of the women are harrowing.

“He’s grabbing at my, my underwear, pulling it to the side,” said one woman. “I’m telling him to get off me and he won’t get off. Like, holding me up against a wall, pushing himself in me.”

Another accuser alleged that Brand “grabbed me and got me on the bed. I was fully clothed, and he was naked at this point. And he held me down and he was just aggressively trying to, you know, f**k me.”

A third woman alleged that Brand “forced his penis” down her throat, and that she “couldn’t breathe,” adding: “He was just choking me. I was crying and he said, ‘Oh, I only wanted to see your mascara run anyway.’” Shockingly, her account is followed by a snippet of Brand onstage during one of his comedy performances, in which he jokes about receiving oral sex “where mascara runs a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that BBC is refusing to reveal whether there were complaints about Brand while he hosted shows on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 to 2008, after both “Dispatches” and the Times reported that Lesley Douglas, then controller of BBC Radio 2, had received complaints about Brand’s behaviour.

In one alleged incident reported by the Times, Brand urinated into a bottle “in full view of everyone” in the BBC Radio 2 studio, and also threw objects “in fits of rage,” which resulted in headlines in January 2008.

In addition, Deadline also points to allegations about Brand while he hosted “EFourum” and “Big Brother’s Big Mouth” — both produced by Endimol (which in turn is owned by Banijay) — in which he allegedly flashed his penis at one of the show’s runners, and “pursuing female audience members for sex,” with two former members of the crew claiming they felt like they were serving as a “pimp” for Brand.

On Friday, prior to the publication of the Times story and Channel 4’s broadcast, Brand denied the allegations to come.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies,” he explained.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual,” he added. “I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?” he asked.

“I don’t mind them using my books and my standup to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past,” he stated. “What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations.”