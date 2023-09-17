The members of *NSYNC shocked and delighted fans with their reunion at the MTV VMAs, coming together onstage to present the award for Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift.

The reunion, it was revealed, coincides with the release of their new single “Better Place”, the group’s first new music in 20 years, set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated sequel “Trolls Band Together”.

While fans have been hoping that the reunion will result in a full-fledged NSYNC tour, “multiple sources” have told Page Six that won’t be happening.

However, there is a silver lining; Justin Timberlake is reportedly set to hit the road for a solo tour.

“Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big U.S. tour for 2024,” an insider tells the outlet, confirming a report from Billboard that Timberlake has placed holds on dates at arenas throughout North America; an official announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Billboard also reports that in Timberlake were joined by NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, that tour could potentially rake in a cool $100 million.