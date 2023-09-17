Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a family of six! The pair took to Instagram on June 28 to reveal they’d welcomed a baby boy named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate on June 19. The family’s new arrival comes just five months after Teigen gave birth to baby daughter Esti. “We are so happy to tell the world he is here,” Teigen wrote on social media.

Ten years after tying the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have returned to the scene of their nuptials to renew their vows.

According to People, sources say that the couple — who wed Sept. 14, 2013 — returned to Lake Como to reconfirm their commitment to each other, a decade after first saying “I do.”

According to those sources, the couple kicked things off on Saturday with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, where they held their original wedding ceremony.

“It was very romantic,” the source said. “They arrived by boat… It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together.”

Later that same day, the pair renewed their vows in a formal ceremony. “[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner,” the source continued.

“There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite,” the source added. “The food was appreciated.”

In addition, the source noted that there were “flowers everywhere. It’s been a very elegant, very classic event.”

Teigen and shared some photo and video from Lake Como as she prepared for the festivities.