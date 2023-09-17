Britain's Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel Arena, in Duesseldorf, Saturday Sept. 16, 2023.

Prince Harry closed out the 2023 edition of his Invictus Games with a rousing speech to the athletes who competed, while also sneaking in a veiled dig at the royal family.

As Deadline reports, as the Duke of Sussex spoke during the closing ceremonies of the game — held in Düsseldorf, Germany — and made a reference to uniforms.

“But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one.”

“A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nations flag again,” Harry told the crowd.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hug Team U.S.A.’s Wheelchair Rugby Team At Invictus Games After Their Big Win

“So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell,” he continued.

“And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning,” he added.

“But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one,” stated Harry. “Because everything you need is already within you.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform For Royal Vigil After Receiving Special Permission

As Deadline points out, U.K. media outlets, including The Sun, are interpreting Harry’s remarks as a “dig” against the royals over refusing to allow him to wear his ceremonial military uniform at the Queen’s funeral last year, or at his father’s coronation in May (although he did receive special permission to wear his uniform for a vigil prior to Elizbeth II’s funeral).

The decision was made after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from being working royals when they moved to California, with Harry said to be upset over no longer being able to wear his ceremonial military uniform after a decade in the British Army.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says Wearing His Military Uniform Was One Of The ‘Greatest Honours’ Of His Life

A veteran of two tours of Afghanistan during his decade in the British Army, Harry was reported to be distressed by the decision to ban him from wearing his ceremonial military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.