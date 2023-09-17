Sylvester Stallone walked the red carpet at TIFF 2023, on hand to promote “Sly”, a new documentary about his life and stunningly successful Hollywood career that’s closing out this year’s festival.

‌ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair caught up the the “Rocky”/”Rambo”/”Expendables” star at the “Sly” premiere, and asked him whether he thought his 10-year-old self could have ever imagined himself on a red carpet for a documentary made about him.

“I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs… and I’m very proud of that.”

“Oh, no, no, no, certainly, no, no,” Stallone insisted.

“I mean, that would be very immodest. It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, [which] is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait.. Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema.. it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium,” he continued.

“I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that… But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is. I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

For Stallone, having his family with him as he celebrates his achievements in “Sly” is what it’s all about.

“This is the best of all. I was thinking about that. I said, ‘What if it was here alone?’ Like I had been so many times before, I’ve been at premieres, going around doing junkets all over the world alone. And I said, ‘Wow, you’re really fulfilling yourself and everyone’s cheering for you.’ Then I realized it was all vacant. That this is my main one. Look over my shoulder [pointing over at wife Jennifer Flavin]. I go home and talk to her about this, like I’m eager to share. Let’s share… [if there’s not] someone to share life with, life is not worth living,” he said.

‌Blair also spoked with Flavin, who expressed what she hoped viewers would take away from “Sly”.

“I hope people realize that life is a journey and it’s a long journey,” she said. “So don’t get disappointed when something doesn’t go your way or, like, you don’t get the job you want, or you fall, or you stumble and you have to struggle for years because that’s life. And part of that is what I always tell my daughters that I never want to take away the struggle because when you get where you want to be, it’s such a great pleasure. Sometimes things being handed to you, it doesn’t mean anything. And it’s so much more fun when you have to go down that path. It is fun. It’s worth it.”