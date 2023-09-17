After being hit with backlash for taking her daytime talk show into production in the midst of the ongong WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Drew Barrymore has decided to shut down production altogether.

On Sunday, the host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared a message via Instagram to address the negative press that’s surrounded her show ever since the announcement, less than two weeks ago, that a new season would premiere this month.

“We really tried to find our way forward.”

While Barrymore contended the decision was made in order to employ members of her show’s crew who have been unemployed ever since the WGA strike began in May, her decision to forge ahead without WGA writers was criticized as undermining the striking writers, which led to picketing taking place outside her studio.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt, and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she continued.

“We really tried to find our way forward,” she added. “And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

On Sept. 6, CBS Media Ventures — which produces the daytime talk show — announced the fourth season would premiere on Monday, Sept. 17.

Barrymore subsequently issued a statement on Instagram — which she later deleted — to explain her decision, insisting the show would comply with strike guidelines by not inviting actors to discuss projects. “I own this choice,” she wrote at the time.

When production resumed on Sept. 11, however, audience members attending the show were met with picket lines, with picketers handing out WGA badges; after two audience members claimed they were kicked out for wearing those badges, backlash over the show’s decision to resume production escalated.

Barrymore was subsequently dropped as host of the National Book Awards, while one of her show’s three WGA unionized writers issued a public plea for Barrymore to “stand in solidarity” with the WGA.

Barrymore issued a video in which she apologized; she subsequently deleted it.