Taylor Swift and Blake Lively BYLINE MUST READ: USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Taylor Swift and pal Blake Lively headed out on the town in the Big Apple on Saturday night.

Photos emerged of the two heading to dinner at the famed Zero Bond restaurant in NYC’s NoH0 for a girls’ night out.

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively dine together at the famous Zero Bond restaurant in New York. The girls made a sylish appearance with Taylor in a pleated skirt and black sweater with knee high boots and Blake in a fringed skirt, T-shirt and denim shirt. Photo: TatianaK / BACKGRID

This is the second time in less than a week that Swift and Lively have grabbed dinner together in New York; on Monday, Sept. 11, the two were spotted dining at Emilio’s Ballato, where they were joined by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, in addition toGigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

Lively and Swift have been friends for years; Lively, in fact, directed the music video for Swift’s single “I Bet You Think About Me”.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner In New York With A-List Friends Including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid & Zoë Kravitz

During a recent appearance on “The Jess Cagle Show”, Reynolds revealed that the three children she shares with Lively had discovered that “Aunt Taylor” was a much bigger deal than they’d realized.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” Reynolds explained.

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby,'” he added.