Lamar Odom is shaken but intact after getting into a car wreck in Los Angeles in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian was driving in a residential area near his home at about 3 a.m. when he smashed his Mercedes into two parked cars.

According to a source, while driving home from a friend’s place, he dropped his phone; when he reached down to retrieve it, he briefly lost control of the vehicle, smashing into a parked car, which then smashed into the car parked in front of it.

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Invests In Addiction Treatment Centers: ‘God Saved Me So I Can Save Others’

The airbags in Odom’s vehicle reportedly deployed; he wasn’t injured and didn’t require any medical attention, but his car will require some repairs.

Police were called to the scene; however, a police report wasn’t taken after officers spoke with Odom to determine whether alcohol or drugs had been factors in the accident. Odom reportedly told officers he hadn’t been drinking, and detailed his sobriety and experience as an investor in rehab facilities. As a result, police didn’t ask him to perform a field sobriety test.