The cast for the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” has been revealed, and Sharna Burgess has some thoughts.

Burgess, a longtime “DWTS” pro who won the Mirrorball trophy in season 27, singled out one member of the new cast that left her “shocked.”

“The man has been charged with child abuse… That is just devastating for me.”

Speaking with boyfriend (and former “DWTS” dance partner) Brian Austin Green on their “Oldish” podcast, Burgess — who’s sitting out this season — discussed the lineup, which includes Mira Sorvino, Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Jamie Lynn Spears and “Brady Bunch” alum Barry Williams.

“There’s one person that I would love to share I’m really shocked is on there, which is Adrian Peterson, a football player,” said Burgess, as reported by Deadline.

“I had some people reach out to me and say, ‘Have you seen this? Do you know his history?’ I looked it up. The man has been charged with child abuse of his 4-year-old son, in the way that he punishes him,” she added. “That is just devastating for me.”

Burgess is referring to the Peterson’s arrest in 2014, when he was charged with felony child abuse after using a switch to spank his son, who was then 4, which left the boy with cuts and bruises all over his body.

Peterson entered a plea of no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanour reckless assault, and was sentenced to two years’ probation, a $4,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. In addition, he was suspended by the NFL for one year.

Meanwhile, just last year, ESPN reported that Peterson was arrested and charged with domestic violence due to a physical altercation with his wife aboard.

According to Burgess, if she was competing on the show this year and discovered she’d been partnered with Peterson, she wouldn’t stand for it.

“I’m telling you now if I walked into a room and that was my partner, I would turn around and walk right back out,” she said. “There is no way — now being a mother — I would be able to stomach that. But him aside, the rest of the cast looks incredible.”