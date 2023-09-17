Click to share this via email

Actor Billy Miller accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Young and the Restless'

Actor Billy Miller has sadly passed away at age 43.

The TV star was best known for his roles as Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” and Jason Morgan in “General Hospital”.

The news was confirmed by Miller’s manager, who said that the Emmy-winner died in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 15.

No further details about his death have been revealed.

Miller won three Daytime Emmys for his role as the son of John and Jill Abbott in “The Young and the Restless”.

Following news of his death, a tribute to Miller was posted on the official “Young & the Restless” X account.

“The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott,” it read. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”