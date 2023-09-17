Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have parted ways. On Sunday, the “Gonna Love Me” singer shared the news via a statement on Instagram.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor wrote next to a picture of her and Shumpert dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World.

The “A Thousand and One” actress went on to shut down recent speculation that her and the former NBA star’s marriage is ending as a result of cheating.

“To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she added. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

Taylor’s statement continued informing her followers that she and Shumpert have decided to keep the news to themselves, ensuring a smooth process for their family.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” she said. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹.”

Shumpert has yet to speak out.

Taylor, 32, and Shumpert, 33, tied the knot in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Iman “Junie” Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

MORE FROM ET: