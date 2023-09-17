Click to share this via email

“Rumour Has It” that Adele and Rich Paul might have secretly tied the knot.

The Grammy-winner sparked marriage rumours after referring to Paul as her “husband” during one of her Las Vegas residency shows over the weekend.

After a female audience member jokingly proposed to the singer, Adele quipped, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

“I’m with Rich,” she continued. “You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Adele has been romantically linked to the sports agent since July 2021.

The couple has not confirmed that they are legally wed.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.