The “Jennifer Hudson Show” will not be returning to the air this week, as was previously announced.

The decision follows backlash against Drew Barrymore after she announced that she’d be debuting the fourth season of her show, despite the ongoing WGA Strike.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson And Common Romance Rumours Heat Up As She Posts Birthday Tribute

According to Variety, season 2 of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” was set to premiere on Sept. 18, without any of its writers.

However, Hudson’s show is now on hold, and The Hollywood Reporter claims that the host “advocated” for the postponement.

The decision follows that of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Talk”, which are also signatories to the Writers Guild of America’s minimum basic agreement

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson Calls Common A ‘Beautiful Man’ Amid Romance Rumours

“Live With Kelly and Mark”, “Tamron Hall” and “Sherri” are among the daytime shows that do not employ WGA writers and are in production as usual.