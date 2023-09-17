Irish Grinstead, singer of girl group, 702, has died. She was 43.

The news of Irish’s death was shared by her sister and 702 groupmate, LeMisha Grinstead, on Saturday, via Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote next to a black and white photo of Irish. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family. Love always, Misha.”

LeMisha followed the post with a picture of her and Irish preparing to take the stage.