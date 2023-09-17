Click to share this via email

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating an important milestone in her eldest daughter’s life.

The “Zoey 102” star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some snapshots from daughter Maddie’s high school homecoming.

Photo: Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

“HOCO 23💛🤍🖤,” Spears captioned the post, which sees the teenager dressed in a strapless blue and white dress.

Spears shares 15-year-old Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge.

The actress is also a mom to daughter Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Spears will be entering the ballroom for “Dancing with the Stars” season 32.

The 32-year-old has been paired up with “DWTS” pro Alan Bersten.