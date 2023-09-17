It’s gonna be kinda hard to calm down about this.

Taylor Swift snapped a couple of selfies with Selena Gomez and the “Baila Conmigo” songstress on Saturday posted the pics on Instagram. It appears the BFFs were getting ready to break bread when Taylor snapped the pics. The setting looked pretty amazing, with the ocean serving as their backdrop.

In the first photo the dynamic duo is smiling, as Selena rests her right hand over Taylor’s shoulder. In the second pic, Selena puckers her lips but it’s Taylor who plants a smooch on Selena’s cheek. The snaps seemed pretty impromptu, as the people in the background look a bit blurry. Either way, the focus is on the two gals, and rightfully so.

Selena captioned the post, “Thas my best frien -she a real bad.”

While fans couldn’t get enough of the photos, one fan pointed out Selena’s apt caption. The fan commented, “I love how she didn’t write bestfriEND, cuz she knows that their friendship won’t END ❤️✨.”

Taylor and Selena reunited just days after having a blast at the 2023 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. Taylor came away the big winner of the night — with nine awards — but that’s not the only reason why she went viral. She stole the spotlight by showing just how much she was in the mood to vibe and chill at the show.

And there’s no forgetting the “Anti-Hero” songstress being star-struck — either onstage when *NSYNC presented her with the night’s first award or backstage with Nelly Furtado.

Taylor also put on a show to celebrate Selena and Rema winning the Best Afrobeats award for their song “Calm Down.” When the duo won the award, Swift was seen expressing her pride for her pal, as she danced and waved her hands in the air while Gomez accepted her award onstage.

Later, the besties posed together for photos. Selena stunned in a red Oscar de la Renta gown, while Taylor looked straight out of her Reputation era in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Afterwards, the BFFs ditched their gowns and put on yet another fashion show for the after-party. Taylor stepped out in an EB Denim “Polka” mini dress, while Selena kept her shoulders out in the strapless look and a pair of silver sandals.

BFF goals, for sure.