Happy birthday to Sydney Sweeney!

The “Euphoria” star, who turned 26 on Sept. 12, celebrated her special day in style over the weekend. 

The star-studded bash was attended by Sweeney’s famous friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, Anitta and Camila Mendes.

Sweeney and her guests donned prom-themed looks, including backcombed hair and flower corsages.

Meanwhile, the fun décor featured sparkly disco balls and pink balloons.

A white banner that read “Syd’s Prom” was also on display. 

“Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much!!” wrote Peltz Beckham, while sharing a snapshot of Sweeney with her tiered birthday cake.

