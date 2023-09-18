Halle Berry has called out Drake again after he allegedly used a 2012 photo of her without her permission to promote his new single, “Slime You Out”.

The image was of Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and after the single was released on Friday, Berry took to social media to reveal how disappointed she was with the Canadian rapper.

“Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do!”

Berry shared the message, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… Even if you’re a woman!” on Instagram over the weekend.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Calls Out Drake For Using a Photo Of Her Getting Slimed For The Cover Of His New Single

As a social media user mentioned the photo was owned by photo agency Getty and Drake had most likely paid the fee, Berry responded of why she was mad, “Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why.

“Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f**k you to me. Not cool You get it?”

Credit: Instagram/Halle Berry

Berry also replied to a social media user asking her thoughts of Drake — who teamed up with SZA for the track — using her as the cover art image.

She wrote, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”

The actress added, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”