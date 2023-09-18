An NFL announcer had some fun with those Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance rumours over the weekend.

Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 9-17.

As the tight end scored his first touchdown of the season, announcer Ian Eagle said: “Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” referencing Swift’s hit song.

A source recently told ET of the romance rumours, “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

However, it’s thought they’re not officially dating.

Back in July on his podcast, “New Heights”, Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Swift during a performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the 33-year-old NFL pro shared. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”