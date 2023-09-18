Russell Brand is quickly losing support in his industry.

Following a joint investigating by The Times UK and Channel 4 details serious sexual assault allegations against the comedian, his agent has dropped him as a client.

On Saturday, Brand’s profile was removed from the Tavistock Wood website. The agency later gave a statement to The Independent announced they were dropping him.

The agency also confirmed a claim in the report, that they had been contacted with allegations about Brand’s behaviour in 2020. The comedian had denied the claim.

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him,” the agency said in a statement. “TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Brand’s book publisher, Bluebird also said in a statement that their work with him is on pause.

“These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand,” the publisher told trade magazine The Bookseller, according to Rolling Stone.

Brand’s next book, Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. Recovery: The Workbook, had been set for publication this December.

The report by The Times and Channel 4 detailed allegations of sexual assault and rape by four women from 2006 to 2013, including one woman who was only 16 at the time.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books I was very very promiscuous,” Brand said in a video released pre-emptively denying the accusations.