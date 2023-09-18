Chrishell Stause is remembering Billy Miller.

On Friday, the actor best known for roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital”, died at age 44.

READ MORE: Emmy Winning ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Billy Miller Dies At Age 43

No cause of death was reported but Miller’s manager said in a statement that he had been “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Stause, who worked with Miller on “All My Children”, shared a tribute to her late co-star on Sunday, on what would have been his 44th birthday.

“Still processing this,” Stause wrote in an Instagram Story update. “Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace.”

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

READ MORE: Chrishell Stause Weighs In On Not Being Legally Married To G Flip

Stause and Miller began working together when the actor joined “All My Children” in 2007 as Richie Novak, while Stause played Amanda Dillon 2005 to 2011.

Miller won three Daytime Emmy Awards for playing Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” from 2008 to 2014.