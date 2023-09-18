An upcoming NSYNC album and tour hasn’t been announced, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t happen.

The band — which consists of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — thrilled fans last week after reuniting at the 2023 MTV VMAs to present the Best Pop Video award to a very excited Taylor Swift.

Band members have since, unsurprisingly, been bombarded with reunion questions after announcing their first new music in over 20 years; the “Trolls Band Together” track “Better Place”.

TMZ recently chatted to Chasez at LAX, with him insisting “anything is possible” when asked about a potential tour or album.

Bass, on the other hand, said that if fans want a reunion, they should start supporting the ongoing Hollywood strike.

Fatone was quizzed about the reunion at 90s Con Florida on Sunday, with him saying of how fans can make a tour happen: “If the fans want it that much yell at the companies, yell at Sony, yell at them,” People reported.

See more on NSYNC’s new song in the clip below.