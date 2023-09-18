Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating 40 years of being an American citizen.

The actor took to social media over the weekend to share a montage clip featuring images of himself draped in the American flag and more.

Schwarzenegger — who was born in Austria — discussed how proud he was to be American in the voiceover, that was a speech he delivered at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City, People reported.

“I owe everything to America. Born in Austria, Made in America!”

The former governor of California wrote in the caption, “On this day 40 years ago, I became an American citizen. It is one of the proudest days of my life.

Schwarzenegger said in the clip, “My fellow Americans, this is an amazing moment for me. To think a once-scrawny boy from Austria could grow up to become governor of the state of California, that is an immigrant’s dream.

“In school when the teacher would talk about America, I would daydream about coming here. I would daydream about living here.

“As long as I live, I will never forget the day when I raised my right hand for the oath of citizenship. You know how proud I was? I was so proud that I walked around with the American flag around my shoulder all day long,” Schwarzenegger went on.

“I finally arrived here in 1968. What a special day it was. I remember I arrived here with empty pockets but full of dreams, full of determination, full of desire.

“To my fellow immigrants listening tonight, I want you to know how welcomed you are. We encourage your dreams. We believe in your future,” Schwarzenegger added.