A fresh new week means a new bundle of bargains on the digital shopping epicentre Amazon Canada! So, instead of succumbing to the Monday blues, check out our convenient list of the best deals on Amazon Canada this week to make your life more stress-free.
We’ve divided the deals into tech, beauty and home living sections just to make the digital shopping process a little easier. Sit back, chug your coffee and enjoy the savings.
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Your living space will sparkle and shine with the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, designed to make your life cleaner. It features mega-strong suction power, a powerful electric brush head and an advanced filtration system.
Price: $199, 71% off its regular price of $699.
SGIN 10″ Android Tablet
Your new tech bestie awaits in this SIGN Android tablet. Its HD screen and dual speakers will offer top-quality experiences in video-watching, internet browsing, gaming, or work.
Price: $179, 74% off its regular price of $699.
Bluetooth Speaker
Perfect for park hangs, road trips or backyard drinks – the Vanzon Portable Speaker will bring your fave fall playlists everywhere.
Price: $55, 72% off its regular price of $199.
Moissanite Halo Earrings
Enhance your earring game this autumn, and add some sparkle to your closet collection with these stunning Moissanite Halo Earrings.
Price: $17, 74% off its regular price of $69.
Tech
65% off of Norton 360 Antivirus Software
59% off of 3-pack Smartphone Chargers with 2 Wall Plugs
52% off of Galaxy Smartphone Screen Protector
Up to 50% off of Smart Watch
46% off of an SGIN Windows 11 Laptop
42% off of TAGRY Wireless Earbuds
Up to 35% off of Soundcore Noise Cancelling Headphones
Up to 30% off of Samsung Hard drives and Memory Cards
27% off of an Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Device
Beauty
60% off of Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit
Up to 58% off of Moissanite Ring
Up to 57% off on a 12 Colour Gel Nail Set
Up to 57% off of DREAM PAIRS Womens Shoes
56% off a VÉLAMO Retinol Eye Stick
Up to 52% off of Columbia Clothing
50% off of Poppy Austin Retinol Cream
Up to 48% off of Womens Buttoned-Down Kimono Cardigans
Up to 44% off of Women’s Linen Button Down Blouse
Up to 41% off of Flared Yoga Leggings for Women
Up to 36% off of Women’s Lace Push Up Bras
Up to 33% off of Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryers
Up to 33% off of Depsoul Cellulite Massager
Up to 32% off of Luxury Beauty Favourites
Home Living
58% off a Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle
Up to 51% off on a Computer Desk Chair
45% off of Silicone Cooking Utensils Set
Up to 37% off of Handheld Shower Heads
Up to 38% off of Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Set with 2 Pillows
33% off a Utopia Bedding Mattress Protector
Up to 33% off of Medela Baby Feeding Essentials
Up to 29% off of EveryDrop Premium Refridgerator Water Filters
Up to 28% off of Phillips Baby Essentials
25% off of Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
