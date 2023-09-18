Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A fresh new week means a new bundle of bargains on the digital shopping epicentre Amazon Canada! So, instead of succumbing to the Monday blues, check out our convenient list of the best deals on Amazon Canada this week to make your life more stress-free.

We’ve divided the deals into tech, beauty and home living sections just to make the digital shopping process a little easier. Sit back, chug your coffee and enjoy the savings.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Rocked A Dreamy Denim Mini Dress To Diddy’s VMAs Afterparty — Get The Look!

Fykee Vacuum Cleaner — Photo: Amazon Canada

Your living space will sparkle and shine with the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, designed to make your life cleaner. It features mega-strong suction power, a powerful electric brush head and an advanced filtration system.

Price: $199, 71% off its regular price of $699.

SGIN Android Tablet — Photo: Amazon Canada

Your new tech bestie awaits in this SIGN Android tablet. Its HD screen and dual speakers will offer top-quality experiences in video-watching, internet browsing, gaming, or work.

Price: $179, 74% off its regular price of $699.

Vanzon Wireless Speaker — Photo: Amazon Canada

Perfect for park hangs, road trips or backyard drinks – the Vanzon Portable Speaker will bring your fave fall playlists everywhere.

Price: $55, 72% off its regular price of $199.

Halo Earrings — Photo: Amazon Canada

Enhance your earring game this autumn, and add some sparkle to your closet collection with these stunning Moissanite Halo Earrings.

Price: $17, 74% off its regular price of $69.

Tech

TAGRY and Smart Watch — Photo: Amazon Canada

65% off of Norton 360 Antivirus Software

59% off of 3-pack Smartphone Chargers with 2 Wall Plugs

52% off of Galaxy Smartphone Screen Protector

Up to 50% off of Smart Watch

46% off of an SGIN Windows 11 Laptop

42% off of TAGRY Wireless Earbuds

Up to 35% off of Soundcore Noise Cancelling Headphones

Up to 30% off of Samsung Hard drives and Memory Cards

27% off of an Amazon Fire TV Stick Streaming Device

READ MORE: The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes For 2023 — From Taylor Swift To Barbie

Beauty

(L-R): Retinol Cream, Blouse — Photos: Amazon Canada

60% off of Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit

Up to 58% off of Moissanite Ring

Up to 57% off on a 12 Colour Gel Nail Set

Up to 57% off of DREAM PAIRS Womens Shoes

56% off a VÉLAMO Retinol Eye Stick

Up to 52% off of Columbia Clothing

50% off of Poppy Austin Retinol Cream

Up to 48% off of Womens Buttoned-Down Kimono Cardigans

Up to 44% off of Women’s Linen Button Down Blouse

Up to 41% off of Flared Yoga Leggings for Women

Up to 36% off of Women’s Lace Push Up Bras

Up to 33% off of Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryers

Up to 33% off of Depsoul Cellulite Massager

Up to 32% off of Luxury Beauty Favourites

Home Living

(L-R): Silicone Cooking Set, Robot Vacuum — Photos: Amazon Canada

58% off a Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle

52% off a Lefant Robot Vacuum

Up to 52% off of Area Rugs

Up to 51% off on a Computer Desk Chair

45% off of Silicone Cooking Utensils Set

Up to 37% off of Handheld Shower Heads

Up to 38% off of Cotton Quilted Down Comforter Set with 2 Pillows

33% off a Utopia Bedding Mattress Protector

Up to 33% off of Medela Baby Feeding Essentials

Up to 29% off of EveryDrop Premium Refridgerator Water Filters

Up to 28% off of Phillips Baby Essentials

25% off of Laresar Cordless Vacuum Cleaner