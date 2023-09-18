Hugh Jackman is out and about.

On Sunday, the “X-Men” star was spotted out in New York, just days after he and wife Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness Separate After 27 Years Of Marriage: ‘Our Journey Now Is Shifting’

The actor was photographed in a t-shirt and sorts, looking ready for a workout while holding on to a bike helmet.

Photo: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Jackman was also seen out in the city the day before, the first time he’d been spotted in public since the announcement of his separation.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness told People in a statement last week.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Spotted Out For The First Time Since Split From Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years Of Marriage

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness,” they added. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The couple first met while working on the Australian TV miniseries “Corelli” in 1995, and tied the knot the following year.