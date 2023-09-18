Julie Chen Moonves is speaking out about her 2018 exit from “The Talk”.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Monday, Chen Moonves discussed those sexual misconduct allegations against her husband Les Moonves.

She ended up departing “The Talk” days after the allegations — which Moonves denies — emerged in 2018.

Chen Moonves told “GMA” that she didn’t make the decision to leave.

The TV personality — who has been promoting her new audio memoir But First, God — admitted, “That was a hard time.

“I felt stabbed in the back. I was, you know,” she added.

Chen Moonves first started hosting “The Talk” in 2010 and was on there for eight years before her departure.

She stood by her husband amid the allegations, posting on social media in July 2018:

