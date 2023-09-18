Amid the onslaught of criminal sexual assault and abuse accusations against Russell Brand, a past interview from his ex-wife, Katy Perry, is now making rounds on social media.

“I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

An explosive exposé published by the Sunday Times on Saturday detailed four women’s accounts of sexual and emotional abuse with Brand, which he denied as “disturbing.”

READ MORE: Russell Brand Denies ‘Very, Very Serious Criminal Allegations’ About His ‘Promiscuous’ Past

Around the time Perry’s smash single “Roar” hit the airwaves in 2013, the Las Vegas residency performer interviewed with Vogue, in which she subtly hinted towards Brand’s “secret” amid her “controlling” and “hurtful” marriage to the British comedian and podcast host.

The California-born pop star told the fashion mag she was undoubtedly “in love” with Brand following their exotic wedding in India in 2010. However, their vows immediately shattered when she received a breakup text 14 months later on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” said the “Firework” belter about their unbalanced relationship dynamic.

READ MORE: Russell Brand Accused Of ‘Rape, Sexual Assaults & Emotional Abuse’ By Multiple Women After Pre-Emptive Denial

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, ‘This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me.’ So I have moved on from that.”

Although locked in a metaphorical safe, many fans are now speculating that the rumoured “truth” may have something to do with the shocking allegations emerging against Brand in recent days. Perry has not commented on any of the speculation.

Brand voiced his response in an Instagram vid before the published articles, refuting their reliability and describing it as an “attack.”