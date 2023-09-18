Shannon Beador is in trouble with the law.

On Saturday night, the “Real Housewives of Orange Country” star was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after reportedly crashing her car into a house.

The alleged incited occurred in Newport Beach, TMZ reported, when Beador drove onto a residential property and clipped the house with her car.

Sources said that Beador turned back onto the road and drove some distance before parking in the middle of the street and getting out of the car with her car.

When police arrived at the scene, the source said Beador attempted to act as though she had just been taking a walk, but appeared inebriated and was taken into custody.

Her car was also seized as part of the investigation into the incident.

A representative for the local police department told TMZ that Beador was booked for two misdemeanours of DUI and hit-and-run. She was released without bond.