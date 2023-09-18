David Beckham is wearing his heart on his finger.

The soccer stallion, 48, recently shared a new Instagram pic to his 83 million followers of himself getting tatted up.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the tattoo has been spotted and it’s an adorable homage to his wife of 23 years, Victoria: a tattoo with a wink and a sparkly nod to her sugary days in the Spice Girls.

The fresh ink was done on a father-son tattoo session with his 18-year-old, Cruz. The famous footballer’s new tatt joins his collection of lovey-dovey ink, including a “Victoria” tattoo on his arm, plus their four kids’ names – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12.

The new art joins the collection of 60 tatts on David’s bod.

His new body ink session comes after he and the fam enjoyed some much-deserved R&R while vacationing in Muskoka, Ontario, with fellow A-lister Austin Butler.

Although Posh Spice hasn’t been seen on stage with her fellow Spice Girls in years, she posted an Insta clip of her and David dancing and lip-syncing to the girl group’s iconic 1996 single, “Say You’ll Be There”, in July while hanging out in Miami.