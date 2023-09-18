A globally televised slap is never easy to deal with.

That’s why Chris Rock allegedly needed counselling following Will Smith’s physical assault on the comedian at the 2022 Oscars, according to friend and fellow actress Leslie Jones, who has been friends with Rock since the mid-90s.

“That s**t was humiliating,” she admitted to People. “It really affected him. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counselling with his daughters.”

Rock is a father to his two daughters — Lola, 21 and Zahra, 19 — with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.

Jones didn’t attend the esteemed ceremony, but watching from the comfort of her own home was enough for her to feel enraged at the incident.

“You don’t know that I was going to jump in my car and roll up there,” she added. “I was so f***ing mad on so many levels.”

Despite apologizing to the Academy and his fellow nominees during his acceptance speech for his Best Actor win for the film “King Richard”, the 54-year-old refrained from apologizing to Rock, which only irritated Jones further.

If you somehow didn’t know about the slap that stopped the world, Smith walked up on stage during Rock’s opening monologue and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett, resembling G.I. Jane due to her shaved head, which is due to alopecia.

Smith, who eventually apologized to Rock a day later via Instagram, was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years and resigned from the Academy.