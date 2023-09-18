Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas is desperate to see his grandkids Archie and Lilibet amid their ongoing rift.

Thomas — who suffered a severe stroke last year — appeared on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday, telling hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley that he doesn’t see that he’s done anything wrong.

Thomas staged paparazzi photos before Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 2018 wedding, with him since doing multiple interviews and even releasing a page of a letter Meghan wrote to him to the Mail on Sunday.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Joined By Meghan Markle During Invictus Games Wrap Event

However, he told the “GMB” hosts that he isn’t sure what he’s done to be cut off from his grandkids, with him saying that King Charles should also be treated better by the pair.

Thomas shared, “I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just me, to the King as well, to deny the right to see a grandchild.”

He said of the message he’d have for Meghan if she was watching, “Put the past behind us and allow me to see my grandkids.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Invictus Appearance Crashes J Crew Site

Thomas went on, “In California I can actually sue to see them but I don’t want to do that. The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong. There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy.

“I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for her to treat me this way, no excuse to treat the King that way as well. No excuse to treat grandparents that way.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and have since moved to California with their kids. Charles ended up walking Meghan down the aisle at her and Harry’s wedding after Thomas fell ill.