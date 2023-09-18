The fallout from sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand continues.

On Monday, promoters for the comedian’s Bipolarisation tour announced all his upcoming live shows have been postponed.

READ MORE: Russell Brand’s Accusers Speak Out About Allegations In U.K. Documentary

In a statement to Deadline, the promoters said, “We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you’ll understand.”

Brand had been set to perform on Tuesday at the Theatre Royal Windsor, with more shows scheduled in Wolverhampton and Plymouth.

The comedian did go ahead with his performance in Wembley on Saturday, just hours after a joint report from The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 details allegations of rap and sexual assault by four women.

It was reported that Brand received a standing ovation from the audience of about 2,000 people, reportedly telling the crowd, “I love you. I love you. Thank you. There’s some things I cannot talk about and hopefully, you appreciate that I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

READ MORE: Russell Brand Dropped By Agent, Book Publishing Paused After Rape And Sexual Assault Accusations

Brand has denied the alleged incidents, which according to the report, took place between 2006 and 2013, including with one woman who was 16 years old at the time.

Since the initial report, allegations from more women have emerged.

The Metropolitan Police in London said in a statement Monday, “On Sunday September 17, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003,” adding that they are “in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.”