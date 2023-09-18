Kelsea Ballerini is going back to the beginning.

Over the weekend, the country star celebrated boyfriend Chase Stokes’ 31st birthday by sharing their very first direct messages.

READ MORE: Chase Stokes Wishes Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini A Happy Birthday: ‘Dirty 30 Looks Pretty Damn Good On You’

In a post on Instagram, Ballerini shared photos and videos from throughout their relationship, captioning the post, “happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes.”

In the slideshow’s final image, Ballerini shared a screenshot of her first message to Stokes.

“hiii chase stokes,” she wrote at 1:07 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.

Just over two hours later, Stokes responded, “Hey there how u doin,” to which Ballerini responded, “i’m kels, nice to meet you ☺️,” which the “Outer Banks” star liked.

Reacting to the birthday wishes, Stokes wrote in the comments, “My human ❤️”

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video Hyping Herself Up Before First Date With Chase Stokes: ‘I Can Do This!’

Back in February, during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Ballerini revealed that she and Stokes had started talking to each other in December 2022.

“I slid into his DMs,” she said. “I was just like, ‘I’m not gonna get on an app.’ And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, ‘You know who’s really cute? When you’re ready. Chase.’ And I was like, ‘You’re so right.'”

Ballerini added at the time, “I’ve never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes.'”

Rumours that the couple were dating first emerged in January, when they were spotted getting cozy at a football game.