Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar, is at the center of Bollywood’s upcoming movie “Thank You Coming,” which premiered at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival.

“I’ve just stood next to my co-stars, craving with this intense want that I wish I could do everything they were doing.”

Speaking to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Pednekar recalls the times she craved leading a comedy movie but couldn’t.

“You don’t often see women at the helm of comedies. I’ve been in many films where I’ve just stood next to my co-stars, craving with this intense want that I wish I had those lines and I wish I could do everything they were doing. And then comes along ‘Thank You For Coming,’ which is just so far from everything I’ve done. It’s a story that’s very, very personal because the film is about just being a woman in the times that we live in and just existing with all the generational conditioning that we’ve gone through,” says Pednekar.

“I feel like I’m a product of all the unconventional choices that I’ve made.”

Pednekar plays the role of successful food blogger Kanika Kapoor, a serial monogamist seeking a love match that is intense both emotionally and physically.

“The beauty about ‘Thank You For Coming’ was that most women are just going to relate with this girl. It’s going to be like chapters of our life, bits of our life. They’re going to be like, ‘Okay, that’s my story. I have been there’,” Pednekar adds, describing the filming experience as “one large therapy session” for herself.

Starting her Bollywood career with one of India’s biggest production houses – Yash Raj Films – Pednekar has opted for unconventional roles. She describes the response from her fans as “phenomenal” and elaborates, “I feel like I’m a product of all the unconventional choices that I’ve made, and it’s happened because our audiences have been ready for it.”

Through her films, Pednekar has talked about body image issues, the obsession with fair skin in India, LGBTQ+ rights, among others.

‘Thank You For Coming’ — Image credit: TIFF

“You can’t take away any credit from all the phenomenal writers and filmmakers that have kind of aided me in being where I am. And I don’t think my choices would ever change because all the work that I do has to resonate with what I believe in. It’s pretty much been the case so far. I’m just very blessed. I’m very motivated. I feel like I’ve just only started,” she concludes.

“Thank You For Coming”, directed by Karan Boolani, also features Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill and Dolly Singh.

The film, co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, hits theatres on Oct. 6.