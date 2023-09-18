Click to share this via email

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed an outing to Los Angeles’ Melrose flea market over the weekend.

The “Air” actor was seen puffing on a cigarette while Lopez was glued to her phone in the background on their day out.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. — Splash News

Their trip came after Affleck was pictured sharing an affectionate moment in the car with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner last week.

Affleck was seen leaning on Garner’s shoulder in the back seat in the shots shared by the Daily Mail.

They were in the car with their youngest daughter, Seraphina, 14, who was sitting beside her dad.

The couple also share daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 11, together.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005-2018, with them splitting in 2015.

They’ve remained friendly after their divorce and Affleck has since tied the knot with Lopez in 2022.