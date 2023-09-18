Ariana Grande is officially singing “thank u, next” to her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, and he is too.

Following closely in the footsteps of her rumoured beau and “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, TMZ has reported that the high-note-hitter and the luxury realtor simultaneously filed for divorce, officially closing the door of their union.

The cited reason for the filing? “Irreconcilable differences,” states her lawyer, Laura Wasser.

Sources tell the outlet that Grande, who has a reported net worth of $72 million, will cut Gomez a check, which seals the deal on their once-private relationship. They also reportedly had a prenup in place.

Another source alleges that the former lovebirds have been respectful of each other throughout the separation process, and the only reason it took so long to cement their severed ties is because they needed to settle the details of their split.

As mentioned above, Grande, who recently admitted to getting lip fillers and Botox over the years, has been seeing Broadway star Ethan Slater, who also cut ties with his ex-wife Lilly Jay in July. The two wed in 2018 and welcomed two kids last year.

Both Grande and Gomez have remained publicly tight-lipped about their divorce.

“Wicked: Part One”, which also stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, will flutter into theatres in late 2024.