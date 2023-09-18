Suga is about to start his military service.

On Sunday, reps for the BTS singer announced that he is set to enlist in the Korean military this week, on Sept. 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We have further information regarding Suga’s military service,” BIGHIT Music said on the South Korean app Weverse. “Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22.”

Military service is mandatory in South Korea for men between the ages of 18 and 25, with enlistment lasting 18 to 21 months, depending on physical fitness.

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” BIGHIT continued. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

They also warned, “Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP.”

Finally, BIGHIT told fans, “We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.”

It was announced by BTS reps last year that the members of the band will be required to enlist, meaning that until 2025, the group won’t be able to perform with all seven of its members at once.

Suga also told fans in a live stream on Weverse that he will be finished his service in 2025.

Along with Suga, fellow BTS members Jin and J-Hope have also enlisted.