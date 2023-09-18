Even though it’s Monday, and you’re probably chugging coffee back like your life depends on it, you can find solace in Amazon’s latest upcoming blockbuster savings event!
Mark your calendars, shopaholics. Prime Big Deal Days are happening on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. Like Amazon’s renowned Prime Day in July, this extravaganza promises phenomenal discounts on your favourite top-tier brands. The best part? You won’t have to twiddle your thumbs for a month to dive into the exciting world of Amazon’s unbeatable deals.
We’ll get you prepped for the special occasion by showcasing early deals before the big bonanza eventually pops off.
Early Deals
Fykee Cordless Vacuum (71% off)
Price: $199 (original $699)
SGIN Windows 11 Laptop (46% off)
Price: $379 (originally $699)
Tech
33% off of Optoma HD Gaming and Home Theatre Projector
20% off of Acer All-in-One Desktop
19% off of Samsung 4k HD Monitor
15% off of SAMSUNG 43″ Smart TV
Beauty
56% off of VÉLAMO Retinol Stick
Up to 33% off on Olay Skin Care
33% off of Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer
33% off of Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub
Up to 33% off of Professional Makeup Brush Set
31% off of DIY Eyelash Extension Kit
Up to 26% off on Neutrogena products
20% off of Teeth Whitening Strips
Up to 17% off on Oral B Oral Care
Up to 8% off on Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie Hair Care
Home and Living
73% off of Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Up to 56% off of 45″ Sheer Curtains
51% off of Ergonomic Office Chair
24% off of the HENCKELS Premium Knife Block Set
15% off of Lagostina Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set
15% off of Cosori Proii Air Fryer
10% off of Professional Meat Cleaver Knife
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.