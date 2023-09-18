Even though it’s Monday, and you’re probably chugging coffee back like your life depends on it, you can find solace in Amazon’s latest upcoming blockbuster savings event!

Mark your calendars, shopaholics. Prime Big Deal Days are happening on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. Like Amazon’s renowned Prime Day in July, this extravaganza promises phenomenal discounts on your favourite top-tier brands. The best part? You won’t have to twiddle your thumbs for a month to dive into the exciting world of Amazon’s unbeatable deals.

We’ll get you prepped for the special occasion by showcasing early deals before the big bonanza eventually pops off.

Early Deals

Fykee Vacuum Cleaner — Photo: Amazon Canada

Price: $199 (original $699)

SGIN Laptop — Photo: Amazon Canada

Price: $379 (originally $699)

Tech

Projector, TV — Photo: Amazon Canada

33% off of Optoma HD Gaming and Home Theatre Projector

21% off of HP 15″ Laptop

20% off of Acer All-in-One Desktop

19% off of Samsung 4k HD Monitor

18% off of Acer Laptop

15% off of SAMSUNG 43″ Smart TV

Beauty

Velano, Olay — Photo: Amazon Canada

56% off of VÉLAMO Retinol Stick

Up to 33% off on Olay Skin Care

33% off of Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer

33% off of Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Up to 33% off of Professional Makeup Brush Set

31% off of DIY Eyelash Extension Kit

30% off of Neck Firming Cream

Up to 26% off on Neutrogena products

20% off of Teeth Whitening Strips

Up to 17% off on Oral B Oral Care

Up to 8% off on Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie Hair Care

Home and Living

Office Chair, HENCKELS — Photo: Amazon Canada

73% off of Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Up to 56% off of 45″ Sheer Curtains

51% off of Ergonomic Office Chair

24% off of the HENCKELS Premium Knife Block Set

15% off of Lagostina Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set

15% off of Cosori Proii Air Fryer

10% off of Professional Meat Cleaver Knife