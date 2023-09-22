Click to share this via email

Shakira, Doja Cat, Kylie Minogue, Kim Petras & more drop new music on this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – September 22nd, 2023

Doja Cat – “Agora Hills”, plus Scarlet (ALBUM)

Shakira, Fuerza Regida – “El Jefe”

Kylie Minogue – “Things We Do For Love”, plus Tension (ALBUM)

Kim Petras – “Problématique”, plus Problématique (ALBUM)

The Chainsmokers, Alok, & Mae Stephens – “Jungle”

Kelly Clarkson – “Goodbye”, plus Chemistry (Deluxe) (ALBUM)

Jean Dawson & SZA – “NO SZNS”

Troye Sivan – “Got Me Started”

J King & Dinah Jane – “Falling In Love”

Slayyter – “I Love Hollywood!”, plus Starfucker (ALBUM(

Other noteworthy releases include ARON LUIX – “Bandida”, Powfu – “Walk On Wine“, AVIV – ” Running Shoes”, DOECHII – “Pacer”, Maisy Kay – “After Midnight”, King Cruff with Stonebwoy and Jag.Huligin – “SHEDOENEED”, Powfu with Cody Lawless and Milkshakes In The Valley – “walk in wine”, Sublime With Rome – “All I Need”, Torine – “Seven Minutes”, Eden xo – “Bad Apple (1, 2, 3), Lemon – “Pillow Princess”

Keep On Your Radar:

Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations (ALBUM)

Autumn is finally coming! Autumn Variations, the new album, will be released on 29th September. Pre-order & pre-save now 🍁🍂🧡https://t.co/KTL8XSvxkR pic.twitter.com/B3LhoLjElZ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 24, 2023

Ed Sheeran enters a brand new era with his upcoming album, Autumn Variations expected to drop on September 29th, 2023.

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (Album)

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is set for release on Oct 13, 2023.

Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s iconic album 1989 is finally getting the Taylor’s Version treatment and will come with 5 brand new vault tracks. It’s set for release on October 27th of this year.

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

The sequel we’ve all been waiting for, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 drops on November 17th, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.