Cheryl Burke is weighing in on the comments her former “Dancing With the Stars” fellow pro dancer Sharna Burgess recently made about difficult dance partners.

Burke — who has been promoting her new iHeartRadio podcast “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” — spoke to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, insisting anyone wanting to know who her “least favourite” partner was would have to tune in to her podcast.

She did say “he’s a male” when asked for a hint.

“I mean, she made it pretty obvious, right? Like she did say after she won with Bobby Bones, so, I mean, you guys just need to Google it.”

The star then said of Burgess’ comments, which people have assumed are about Jesse Metcalfe: “She’s actually going to be my next guest. I’m interviewing her at the iHeart Music Festival in Vegas very soon in a few days here. Her and Brian Austin Green but separate interviews. So that should be interesting.”

Burgess didn’t name Metcalfe in the debut episode of her new podcast “Oldish”, TVLine reported, but she did say the season she returned after she and Bobby Bones won the Mirrorball trophy, she “had a partner that was really difficult.”

“I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened,” Burgess had claimed on the podcast, supposedly of Metcalfe.

The dancer — who is now dating her former "DWTS" partner, Brian Austin Green — went on, "And so that was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly."

As Patel questioned whether Burke thought she was talking about Metcalfe, she responded, "I mean, she made it pretty obvious, right? Like she did say after she won with Bobby Bones, so, I mean, you guys just need to Google it."

Burke — who left “DWTS” after season 31, 17 years in — admitted that not getting along with partners sometimes happens, telling us: “I mean, I have always said that. Like, I’d rather get along with my partner than have him be an amazing dancer and be an ass. Excuse my language.

“You know, like it’s really important because you spend so much time together. And that’s the thing. It’s like, I think I would rather like my partner as a person than have him already be an amazing dancer.”

The “DWTS” season 32 cast was revealed last week. The show is expected to premiere Sept. 26.

