Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alabama Barker is excited to have a new sibling.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker spoke with E! News at Beautycon and shared her reaction to her dad expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Says ‘I Miss My Husband’ As Travis Barker Tours With Blink-182 After Her Medical Scare

“I just think having another family member is always awesome,” Alabama said. “Getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

Alabama has been very supportive of her stepmom, including sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kardashian when she turned 44 in April.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.”

READ MORE: Travis Barker And Shanna Moakler’s Daughter Alabama Fires Back At Body Shamers, Reveals Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

She added, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom.”

Travis shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, along with 19-year-old son London and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Kardashian and Barker announced their pregnancy in June.