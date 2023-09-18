Alabama Barker is excited to have a new sibling.
On Saturday, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker spoke with E! News at Beautycon and shared her reaction to her dad expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian.
“I just think having another family member is always awesome,” Alabama said. “Getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”
Alabama has been very supportive of her stepmom, including sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kardashian when she turned 44 in April.
“Happy birthday Kourt,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom.”
She added, “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom.”
Travis shares Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, along with 19-year-old son London and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.
Kardashian and Barker announced their pregnancy in June.