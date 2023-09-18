It appears Hugh Jackman is leaning on his longtime pal Ryan Reynolds amid his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.
The pair were seen chatting on a walk while spending time together in New York City on Monday, days after Jackman and Furness’ shocking split was announced.
Jackman, 53, accompanied his “Deadpool” co-star and good friend on a walk in the Tribeca area before heading to pick up Reynolds’ kids from school. The famous friends donned similar casual outfits as they each sported black jackets with dark-coloured pants. Reynolds, 46, added a baseball cap to his look.
Jackman was spotted a few times in the city over the weekend — once without his wedding band, which marked his first spotting since news broke of his divorce, and a second time appearing ready for a workout while out and about.
Jackman and Furness confirmed their split on Friday in a joint statement, in which they said that their journey together has “shifted” and “we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”