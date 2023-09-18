Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds walk together in Tribeca in New York City.

It appears Hugh Jackman is leaning on his longtime pal Ryan Reynolds amid his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The pair were seen chatting on a walk while spending time together in New York City on Monday, days after Jackman and Furness’ shocking split was announced.

Jackman, 53, accompanied his “Deadpool” co-star and good friend on a walk in the Tribeca area before heading to pick up Reynolds’ kids from school. The famous friends donned similar casual outfits as they each sported black jackets with dark-coloured pants. Reynolds, 46, added a baseball cap to his look.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds walk together in Tribeca in New York City. — Photo: Christopher Peterson / Splash News

Jackman was spotted a few times in the city over the weekend — once without his wedding band, which marked his first spotting since news broke of his divorce, and a second time appearing ready for a workout while out and about.

Jackman and Furness confirmed their split on Friday in a joint statement, in which they said that their journey together has “shifted” and “we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”