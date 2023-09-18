Things got emotional during a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reunion panel over the weekend, bringing tears to Shannen Doherty’s eyes.

During the panel at 90s Con in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, the actress — who portrayed Brenda Walsh in the popular ’90s drama series — was reunited with some of her former cast mates from the original show including Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris.

When the conversation shifted from looking back on memorable past experiences to a chat about current times, it was brought up how “happy” the cast and crew were to see Doherty — who has stage 4 breast cancer — join them at the event, to which the audience erupted with cheer and applause, giving the actress a standing ovation.

“Thank you so much,” Doherty, 52, told the crowd as tears streamed down her face, as per People.

“You guys know how much I love crying constantly,” she joked, “And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video posted to Access Hollywood‘s social media.

The standing ovation came as Doherty discussed her “fight for my life every day” since she was diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

“I think I am really great [at it],” she applauded her health battle.

In June, the actress opened up about her “fear” upon revealing that the cancer had spread to her brain in a candid social media post. Shortly after, she shared another honest look at her cancer battle with a clip of herself preparing to have brain surgery.

Elsewhere at 90s con, while chatting about the initial impact “90210” had on Doherty’s life, she told the audience about her first big splurge from her earnings, in which she “paid off some of my dad’s hospital bills.”

Doherty starred in the first four seasons of the hit show from 1990 to 1994. The series went on without her for an additional six seasons up until 2000. Years later, Doherty mourned her father John Doherty Jr.’s death in 2010. He died at age 66 from several health issues, including a stroke.

In 2019, Shannen was amongst the original cast who reprised her role for the reboot series “BH90210”; however, it quickly came to an end after one season.