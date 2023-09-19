“Love is Blind” alums Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas are calling it quits after more than a year of dating.

The reality TV couple, who fans will remember for their highly publicized love triangle during season 4 of the Netflix series, announced their breakup on Monday.

Jackie revealed during a recent livestream — which was shared in a TikTok video by @realityashley — that she ended things with Josh after speaking with his ex-fiancée, Monica Rodriguez, but did not elaborate on exactly what was said.

“I’m still sick about it. I love that man,” Jackie said during the livestream. “I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you and then you just don’t even care.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

Jackie continued, “I tried doing everything I could and what’s crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging a** b**** and I never beg no one to be with me.”

For his part, Josh took to Instagram on Monday saying that his and Jackie’s breakup was mutual. “After a lot of thinking, Jackie and I both agreed that it’s best that we end the relationship,” he wrote in a message on his Instagram Story.

Josh Demas/Instagram

Jackie and Josh’s relationship initially began in 2022 while filming in the “pods” on season 4 of “Love is Blind”. However, Jackie ended up choosing her connection with Marshall Glaze over that with Josh and went to get engaged to Marshall.

However, throughout the season Jackie and Marshall’s relationship began to deteriorate and the two ended their engagement while filming in Seattle.

Josh and Jackie reunited during the series and went on a successful date.

After the show aired in March 2023, the couple was still going strong and had even moved in together. They appeared together on the recent “After the Altar” special, which was filmed this past spring, and were living together at the time. Jackie and Josh came face-to-face with Monica in the special and Josh accused his ex of “clout chasing” by bringing up their engagement.

At the time, Jackie ended her friendship with Monica, saying, “I’mma always pick my man, regardless. I’mma always ride with my man, whether he’s right or wrong. I have to. That’s just how it is.”

It seems that another conversation with Monica after the on-camera one led to the split decision.

For more on the “Love is Blind” romances, check out the links and video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Marshall’s New Romance After Jackie Split

‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Jackie and Josh’s Drama Plays Out

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Dramatic First Trailer Shows Major Red Flags

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Meet the Cast!