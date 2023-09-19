Prince William is flying like a commoner.

On Monday, the royal arrive in New York on his first visit to the city since 2014, where he will be speaking at Tuesday’s Earthshot Summit.

According to Vanity Fair, William also took the unusual step of flying commercial for the trip.

The visit to New York for the summit comes after the prince was forced to cancel a planned trip last year in the wake of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“As he remarked previously, the prince was incredibly appreciative for the love and support shown by the American people during that time,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said of William’s previous visit to the city. “He is very much looking forward to being back in New York this week and hopefully meeting as many New Yorkers as possible.”

At the summit, William will announce the 15 finalists for the 2023 Earthshot Prize, given to companies and projects focused on climate change solutions.

Each year, five winners are chosen from the list of finalists, and the will receive 1 million British pounds, or roughly 1.6 Canadian dollars.

William did make a trip to Boston last December for the Earthshot Awards ceremony.

On Monday, the royal met with volunteers, students and restauranteurs working to restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor through the Billion Oyster Project, and on Tuesday he will meet with first responders for a talk about mental health.

“As ever, wherever the prince visits, he’s always keen to see, hear, and learn from other projects that are happening and taking place in and around the cities that he visits,” said the Kensington spokesperson. “He’s conscious that he’s doing this visit only a few days after September 11th, where many of the people that he will be meeting tomorrow were remembering those that were lost on 9/11.”

William will also be meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres to talk about climate change.