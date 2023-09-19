Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her tough divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel — who finalized her divorce from Brady in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage — told People, “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life.”

She continued, “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Bündchen, 43, explained how she relied on meditation and daily exercise to help her through the difficult time, admitting she would “work out every single day,” doing a mix of walks, yoga and weights.

She said, “I think if I didn’t have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would’ve been very hard.

“And I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.”

Bündchen also gave up alcohol in a bid to sleep better and feel more present in her daily life.

She told the mag, “Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t have the glass of wine.

“It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.”

The star — who shares son Ben, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 with Brady — admitted she “immediately” felt the effects of stopping drinking.

She shared, “I became more clear. I felt a bit more foggy before. Now I’m very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn’t notice before.

“When I’m not drinking, I’m sleeping much better. You have to be loving to yourself. You ask a lot of your body, you’ve got to do a reset. You have got to take care of this only vehicle you got, right?”