Justin and Hailey Bieber cozied up to one another while enjoying some quality time together.

In a cute snapshot uploaded to Justin’s Instagram Story on Monday, the couple — who just celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary — cuddle up to one another on a cozy sofa as they don matching casual black outfits. In the pic, Justin has his arm around his wife, while a make-up free Hailey holds his hand and smiles.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Bikes Around NYC In Yellow Crocs, A Hoodie And Pink Baseball Cap After Event With Hailey

Justin’s post comes days after he shared a series of photos on his account from the couple’s trip to Japan, including one of them on swings, one of Justin riding a playground spring rider, a coffee-run selfie, pics of the two rocking a pink bob wig and more.

Photo: Instagram/ @JustinBieber

READ MORE: SZA Surprises Fans By Dropping Justin Bieber ‘Snooze’ Remix Collab Hours Before Drake Release

Last week, the Biebers celebrated five years of marriage, each penning heartfelt tributes to one another on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.