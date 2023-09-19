Meet Nicolas Cage — the man of your dreams — in the official trailer for “Dream Scenario”.

The actor, 59, stars in the preview for the upcoming razor-sharp comedy, which recently had its world premiere at TIFF.

A never-better Cage stars as a hapless family man named Paul Matthews who “finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams,” as per the official synopsis. “But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (“Sick of Myself”) and producer Ari Aster.”

The trailer sees Paul react to his strange sudden fame, in which he quickly becomes the talk of the country, transforming from an ordinary college professor who doesn’t like attention to “the remarkable nobody” and “a cool dad.”

“Why me? Uh… I don’t know. I’m special, I guess,” Paul reacts with a laugh to his newfound stardom in the trailer.

‘Dream Scenario’ — Photo: Courtesy of A24

Alongside Cage — who recently explained to ET Canada how a viral mashup video of his “losing his s**t” shaped his performance in the film — the horror-comedy also stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, and Dylan Baker.

“Dream Scenario” opens in select theatres on November 10 and everywhere on November 22.

Watch the trailer in the clip below.