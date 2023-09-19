Mark Wahlberg wants to pursue other interests.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, the 52-year-old “Boogie Nights” star reveals that he may not be long for Hollywood given his busy life as a business owner and investor.

“Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit,” the actor said.

“Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure,” he added. “Because that’s the most difficult thing.”

Wahlberg has invested in a number of business ventures over the years, including his new tequila brand, Flecha Azul, as well as his F45 gyms, the Wahlburgers restaurant change and more.

He’s also been an active movie producer in recent years, though he explained that was largely a function of his acting career.

“I started becoming a producer out of necessity. I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it,” Wahlberg said.

“I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny,” he continued. “To create a vehicle and a path and an opportunity for me to get to where I wanted to be, and have control. Having creative control, because the second your name is above the title, you reap the rewards of the success, but you also bear the brunt of the failure.”

Finally, he added, “So, if I’m gonna be in that position, I’d rather be behind the wheel. You’re going 100 miles-per-hour down the highway, do you want to be in the back seat with no seat belt or do you want to be behind the wheel?”